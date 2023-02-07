Heartland Queens Trade Tackles With Osun Babes In Return Leg

..As NWFl 2nd Round Commences Tomorrow

Following the end of the two weeks break in the ongoing Nigerian Women Football League (NWFL) 2022/2023 League season, Heartland Queens FC of Owerri will travel to Osun State, South West Nigeria to face their opponents Osun Babes FC in the match day 8 of the top-flight league, this Wednesday 8th of February, 2023.

The Heartland Queens FC away encounter with Osun Babes FC which will take place at Larry Leke Stadium in Elegbo, Osun State is slated for 4:PM Nigeria time.

It is worthy of note that the Owerri Landladies defeated their opponents Osun Babes FC 2:0 in the match day 7 of the Women’s’ premier league when the two teams met at Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri on Wednesday 18th of January, 2023 which marked the end of the first round of the league season.

Heartland Queens Football Club will be aiming at consolidating the emphatic victory they got at home in the first leg of the same encounter a fortnight ago in order to further improve their fortunes in the ongoing 2022/2023 Nigerian Women Football League as a victory for the Owerri Landladies will place them at a comfortable position on the league table.

It will be recalled that Heartland Queens FC had a slow start to the League season following a series of initial unimpressive results but bounced back with victories including their notable win in the last away game against Royal Queens FC in Sapele, Delta State.