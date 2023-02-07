FC Ona-Pal Will Consolidate On Last Season’s Gain – Club CEO, Obinna

With the commencement of the 2023 Nation -Wide League One NLO season in sight, Uyo based FC Ona -Pal has assured it’s numerous fans of consolidating on last seasons gains were they narrowly missed promotion

Speaking with Trumpeta sports desk on the commencement of the new seasons Engr Obinna Paul who is also the Director of Ona Pal Global Construction Company said the team will this season aim at winning promotion to NNL at the end.

“We have since commenced activities for the new season and as you can see, we are looking set for the league with some addition to the team, the technical crew has been working round the clock to get them well prepared.

“You know we narrowly missed out from gaining promotion to the NNL and we are working hard to ensure that we secure promotion apart from providing a platform were our very talented Players can travel for professional opportunities in Europe or any other country.

“We are always working in accord with our sister club, First Mahi FC who are also taking part in NLO One League.

He however called on their numerous fans to be rest assured of the teams good performance both in the Aiteo Cup and League games.