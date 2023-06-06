How Ex- Deputy Governor, Acholonu Died

A one-time Deputy Governor of Imo State, Dr. Douglas Acholonu has been confirmed dead. Though, the information to this effect was sketchy but the former Deputy Governor has been sick for about a month, source said.

Acholonu who is popularly called ‘Action’ since the days he served the State as Deputy Governor had maintained a low-key posture as he was regularly seen at the popular Rockview Hotel where he usually interacted with the public on private level.

He was the Deputy Governor under the Administration of the late Evan Enwerem’s 18 months Civilian Administration, under the regime of Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd.), in 1992 – 93.

Though, the Royal family of Acholonu in Orlu, Imo State is yet to issue a statement as at press time, a dependable source revealed that the Medical Doctor turned Politician died on Sunday at a Hospital in Mgbirichi, near Owerri, Imo State.

The source could not give details of his medical conditions before his demise, but disclosed that the deceased had had a neuro surgery some years ago.