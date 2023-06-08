..Aims To Change The Narrative Of Soccer Academy In Nigeria

The CEO and Proprietor of Brazuca Football Academy, Mr Henry Obinna Nwora has stated that the transformational powers of football inspired his venture into football business.

Speaking with Trumpeta sports desk shortly after his talent hunt program at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, the Anambra State born business man cum football agent who also played football during his youth age in Umuahia said he was inspired by the desire of the numerous talents in the country to succeed and the avalanche of talents in the country to use his contacts and professional approach to ensure that they realize their dreams as well as to leave a lasting legacy.

He expressed that “Brazuca” is also into Foreign direct investment that ventures into Agriculture and helps young and talented footballers in Africa to become true professional players through the Brazuca Football Academy in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Umuahia, Abia State and now Owerri, Imo state.

The father of two and grand -Father of three who incidentally is an Ambassador of State of Africans In Diaspora as well as the Chairman of South American Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria said the group also aims to bring business men in south America together with their counterparts in Africa to do business with confidence and trust.

In his words;

“Football is a huge business and a professional job just as the Lawyers, Engineers, Doctors among other professions but unfortunately in Africa and Nigeria in particular, we don’t see and appreciate it that way like the Europeans and South Americans are doing.

“If you add together all the earnings of lawyers, doctors, engineers together, it doesn’t equally to that of a professional footballer.

“And when you change the life of a footballer, you have also changed the life of his family members and the community.

“So it baffles me to see that in Africa, parents can spend a fortune training doctors, Accountants, Lawyers but can’t have the confidence to train a professional footballer who earns more than all these people put together.

“You see, that’s why in Brazuca we have come to change the narrative of running Football Academy in Nigeria cause we take responsibility of the players headaches by ensuring he thinks only about the game when he is in the training or playing a match.

“Recently we had a scouting Programme at Ogun, Otta Farm to be precise before coming to Owerri and the former President, Gen Olusegun Obasanjo who understands the intrigues gave us his space (sporting facility).

“Our aim is to take at least 30 players to Brazil every year and professionalize their football ideas to become monsters and ready for the real market in Europe.

“Nigeria is blessed with talented players and I don’t believe the South Americans are better that African players but the problem is always that condusive environment for them to strive and that’s what Barazica has come to offer.

He noted that after the scouting Programme in Owerri that he is already processing the papers of the selected players to go back to Brazil with them.