None Release OF WAEC Results: Imolites Want Uzodinma Declare Emergency In Education Sector

By Okey Alozie

The Imo State Education sector is said to be in comatose as many things are not functioning well in the Area.

School buildings are said to be collapsing on daily bases and Government Appointees handling the sector are allegedly committing fraud compounding the issue.

Investigation revealed that most Imo children’s future are now in jeopardy with the kind of fraud taking place in the high and low places of the Education sector.

For example, Reports indicate that students will register for Exams but in the end their results will not come out at all.

For more than 3years now results of Junior WAEC, First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC) have not been published or released.

Experts in Education are now accusing the Government Appointees incharge of the Education sector in Imo to be responsible for all failures, adding that there is need for Governor Hope Uzodinma to make a serious change in the Education Sector and bring in new hands that will do better.

A visit to some primary and secondary schools in the State, showed that things have fallen apart in Education Sector.

It was discovered that school children write on the floor as there were no desks.

A good number of classrooms are in bad condition. Teaching materials are not available in most schools. Government Appointees are not reporting the true position of Imo Schools to the Governor but rather are only much interested on money that will enter their pockets.

Against this backdrop, concerned Imolites want Governor Hope Uzodinma to consider it necessary as a matter of urgency to declare State of Emergency on education and set up committee for probe.