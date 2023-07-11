Youth Empowerment/Sports Development: Gov Uzodinma Scores Fresh Break Through As Sports Commission Signs MoU With Valencia Group On Training & Retraining Of Imo Athletes, Coaches

..Prince Ogbonna Appreciates Gov’s Support, Love For Youths/Sports

The working and performing Governor of Imo state, His Excellency, Dist. Sen Hope Uzodinma “Onwa Ndi Imo” has cores yet another giant break through particularly in the empowerment of Imo Youths and Sports Development.

It has never been a hidden agenda that our double award winning Governor who was recently elected as the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum Chairman through his “3R/Shared Prosperity” prosperity Government has always shown great zeal on Recovering, Reconstructing and Rehabilitating our Youths through sports.

This shearing news couldn’t have come at a better time than now our Governor’s goal driven support recently propelled the revival of sports in Imo with the Sports Commission and the Sports Ministry including Heartland FC’s recent NNL trophy triumph/Promotion back to NPFL, the Grand Master of infrastructural development in all sectors has graciously facilitated through the Imo Sports Commission Chairman, Prince Sir Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna “Ambassador ” the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ottanta Group Sports Agency in Valencia, Spain with the view of giving our dear athletes and coaches professional training/retraining.

The MoU which was successfully signed by both parties in Valencia, Spain over the weekend is indeed another land mark achievement of the “3R/Shared Prosperity” administration of our working Governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma few days it was also confirmed that about 46 players and staff of the Commission from the recently conducted Talent Hunt Programme of the Imo Sports Commission/Heartland Comets will be travelling to Europe for professional exposure soon.

Expressing his delight shortly after the MoU was signed from Spain via phone chart, Prince Ogbonna explained that Imo Coaches in all Sports of Imo state interest such as Football, Volleyball, Boxing, Basketball, Athletics, Judo among many others will get a first hand sponsored trip to the Valencia for a coaching programme at the Ottanta Group Sports Agency’s Coaching Institution.

He further noted that the Institution also has the capacity to issue CAF A, B and C licences to the coaches in all the listed sports for the young and older coaches for optimum performance adding that our athletes were not left out in the package designed to ensure that Sports in Imo is completely recovered, reconstructed and rehabilitated.