Pa Oguike Goes Home Tomorrow

Today Friday, November 3, 2023, all roads will lead to Agbala, Owerri North LGA, Imo State, as the family of Oguike/Obilor bury their Brother, Father, Uncle, Grandfather and Great Grand Father, Comrade Oha Aloysius Ezem Ohajianya Oguike, popularly called AE by Friends.

According to a release signed by the First Son, Mr Emmanuel Oguike (Omekiri) Nde Ogbako Agbala will converge in his Ancestral Compound on Thursday, Nov 2nd, to give him his final Burial Traditional Rite, for which Agbala Community is known for their Dead. Time is 4pm.

On Friday Nov 3rd, the Body will leave the Mortuary for his residence for a brief lying in state, which commences by 8am.

Then, the Body moves for Holy Mass at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Agbala, after which interment follows in his compound.

He is survived by his wife, and many children, including Chief (Comrade) Julian Oguike, (July Best).

May the soul of Papa Oguike rest in peace.

One of the friends of the family, Chief Henry Ekpe (HDUR) described Papa as a good man who lived a life full of emulation.