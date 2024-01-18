Dissolution Of Exco: 48 Hours After, Uzodinma Yet To Appoint New Aides

Apprehension has enveloped the Imo political firmament as the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma keeps everybody in suspense, following none appointment of new Aides yet in his fresh mandate.

Senator Uzodinma who was inaugurated for a fresh new term in Dan Anyiam, Stadium Owerri on Jan 15, 2024, left the venue without announcing any name in his cabinet.

As is ritual in such occasions, which was even attended by President Bola Tinubu, many had expected that Uzodinma would have announced his first Critical Appointees at the swearing- in ceremony, as nature abhors a vaccum.

Rather than announce his critical appointees comprising of his Chief of Staff and Media Team, to lead him into the Government House, Uzodinma only dissolved his Executive the next day without constitute a new Executive yet.

Already it has taken 48 hours since Uzodinma’s sworn-in for a second term, an indication that the Governor may take time to announce his new Aides, following developments that enveloped his second term fight.

Indications are that his new State Executive Council would be comprised of people of different political leanings and from different political parties.