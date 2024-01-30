Ezegbogu Agog As Ikukuoma-Mbaise N20m Ow-Zone U-20 Tourney Kicks Off

..My Aim Is To Empower Youths Through Football – Dr VC Nwokie

It was indeed a carnival like atmosphere at the Central School field Ezeagbogu, Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA as dignitaries including politicians, captain of industries and most importantly, football scouts from Europe, gathered for the opening ceremony of the maiden edition of Ikukuoma Mbaise N20m Owerri Zone Under 20 football competition.

The event which was characterized with lots of activities including a performance by the “Golden Peace” and a Catholic Church Choir who rendered the competition’s song also witnessed distribution of branded sets of jerseys to all the 24 teams by the donor.

Addressing the press just before the opening encounter, the DG of Ikukuoma Sports Development Foundation, Hon Julius Nnaji who spoke on behalf of his boss reiterated that his President’s desire and hunger is to use football and sports generally to help youths become useful in our society.

“As you can see, sports and particularly football is a lucrative business and the greatest employer of youths globally, so our President, High Chief Dr Summers VC Nwokie “Ikukuoma 1 of Mbaise” is catching on that to help talented footballers and our youths in other sports.

“Yes, the competition is mouth watering at the tone of N20m but the objective remains to identify special talents who would further be helped to pursue their football career as professionals in the NPFL, Europe as well as with Ikukuoma FC, owned by our boss. The Mbaise Blues would be playing in the NLO this season as well as in the Federation’s Cup starting from the State level.

The Official kick off of the tournament was done by the donor, High Chief Dr Summers VC Nwokie “Ikukuoma 1 of Mbaise” who was ably supported by some lawmakers of the LGAs of Owerri Zone extraction, in the Imo State House of Assembly including, Hon Ofurum of Owerri North, Hon Clinton Amadi of Owerri Municipal and Ezinihitte Mbaise state constituencies.

The opening encounter between Erenabrigwe Community in Owerri West LGA and Ogbe Community in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA ended 0-1 in favour of the Ahiazu Community in a very thrilling and action parked display of football skills and artistry to the delight of the dignitaries and mammoth crowd.

Hostilities however continues as two matches according to the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), members will be held every day from Tuesday January 30, 2024 as two teams will progress to the round of 16 from eight groups of three teams each.