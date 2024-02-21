TPM Dr. Kelechi Okere Raise Alarm over Heightened Insecurity in Owerri West

…….Calls for concerted efforts of government, security agencies

By: Tochi Onyeubi

Following reports of kidnappings of armed men and widespread insecurity in Owerri west, the Traditional Prime minister, Owerri West, TPM Dr. Kelechukwu Okere MD, has raised alarm over the ugly menace, calling on the government and security agencies to wade into the issue.

Recall that, towards the last quarter of 2023, Ihiagwa and Nekede communities in Owerri west have reportedly raised alarm of missing persons, attacks and kidnapping activities of gunmen who camped in forests in their communities.

A recent combing of a community forest between Avu and Ihiagwa, by the Imo state Police command’s Special Tactical unit, led by the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, with some local hunters, uncovered a suspected kidnap hideout, including two decomposing unidentified bodies and other items suspected to belong to the victims.

The attacks on residents of these communities have however, remained unabated.

Similarly, communities in the local government area, have not slept with their eyes closed, since a truck load of people with dogs and ammunitions, claiming to be hunters, were intercepted and were allowed to go. This has further raised serious apprehension for residents, which they fear will escalate insecurity in the area.

As a major stakeholder in Owerri West, Dr. Okere complained bitterly on the impact this ugly event will have on food production in the area, as people are now scared to go to farms for fear of attack.

“This issue of kidnapping in Owerri West is getting out of hand. Farmers and non- farmers are afraid. What then happens to food production, especially with the economic downturn and high inflation in the country?” he queried.

He called on the government to rise to the challenge and equip security agents, most especially local vigilante groups to be able to protect their communities.

“The government has to show its primary mandate, which is the protection of lives and property, by equipping the police, local hunters, vigilante groups and in each community in Owerri West, if possible create a local joint taskforce for neighbouring communities in a way they work in synergy to ensure maximum security. Nde Owerri west must also, report any obnoxious behavior or stranger element in their communities”. He advised.

Continuing, he enjoined Owerri zone to apply the ‘Onye aghala nwanne ya principle”, at this precarious time. While farmers should learn to work in groups in their farmlands. He also appealed Owerri west in diaspora to financially support local vigilante groups in their efforts to end insecurity in communities.

Alternatively, the TPM reminded the state government on its promise on the incomplete Nekede/Ihiagwa road, ahead of the rainy season.