NPFL Youth League: Heartland Jnr Coach Urges Organizers To Address Undue Home Advantage

Even as the NPFL U-17 Youth League has been won and lost, echoes of the development Programme has continued to make waves.

Some team handlers including coaches have continued to air their views regarding some grey areas observed during the competition especially at the zonal centers.

One of the coaches who has learned his views is the Heartland FC U-17 team, Coach Obinna “Aya Aya” who bemoaned the undue home advantage the host teams enjoyed during the youth league which he said negates the objectives of organizing the competition and denies teams with true talents from being noticed.

“My brother the youth league is indeed a good initiative and we all commend the organizers.

“But I wish they can also look into some of the gray areas observed during the just concluded maiden Edition like undue advantage given to host teams by some referees.

“Like in Enugu center were we played, Rangers U-17 after enjoying the undue advantage of the referees couldn’t sustain it at the play off were they finished last on the log.

“For me, I feel teams shouldn’t play in their states or stadium so that all teams can have equal advantage which will.enable true talents to be discovered and teams with the best team to win.

“Yes it’s a development league but it also needs to be properly guided for equal advantage.