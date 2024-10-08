Imo Environment Stinks As Refuse Dumps Take Over Strategic Places

By Okey Alozie

Imo is gradually becoming the dirtiest state in Nigeria following the indiscriminate dumping of refuse at every corner and junction within the state capital.

This is even as analysts have lamented the inability of citizens to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Some streets within the metropolis are no-go-area due to heaps of refuse littered at every corner.

Residents fear from the effects of these mountainous refuse, suggesting a possible epidemic outbreak.

The residents of World Bank estate, Umuguma, Site and Services, Works Layout, Ikenegbu and many others are said to be worst hit and had raised alarm for the government to intervene as a matter of urgency.

They called on the state government to evacuate all the refuse littered within their area, adding that their children are now exposed to a serious health concern in the event of any epidemic outbreak.

Residents of Ikenegbu, another area with heaps of refuse at every pole, have lamented the pungent smell that oozes from the refuse heaps.

Those living at Site and Services have also lamented the dirty environment and bad condition.

Concerned Imolites have appealed to the state government to evacuate all the refuse so as to save the lives of citizens.