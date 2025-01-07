Avuvu Town Union President General, Opara Delivers Annual Address Before Members

…… Makes Community Development Priority

The President General of Avuvu Town Union, Pastor Jerry Ugochukwu Opara has on the 28th December, 2024 delivered annual address before the general assembly, made community development priority.

The event witnessed presence of dignitaries from home and diaspora.

Speaking, the President General, Pastor Jerry Ugochukwu Opara highlighted the key agenda of the meeting which include security, revenue, roads, electricity, among others.

According to him, to achieve these set goals, committees were set up. He highlighted some of the achievements recorded since the last general meeting held on April 01, 2024.

According to him, “the Avuvu Central Youth election was conducted, Avuvu Town Union, through the financial support of members participated in the burial of late professor Polycarp Anyanwu, the first President General of Avuvu Town Union. The work on Comprehensive Secondary School Avuvu was significantly done, hosting of Azumi Ladi Donat Foundation Medical Outreach organized by AVM Uchechi Nwaneri which lasted for 10 days. Avuvu Town Union visited the Director of Administration and General Services (DAGS) with the intention of getting a letter of recognition from Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the letter still being expected. Hosting of Partners for Peace in Niger Delta which is an NGO that came to sensitize Avuvu youths on the dangers and negative impact of drugs and substance abuses. ATU participated in the burial of the dear wife of the President General, ATU paid a courtesy call on the executive chairman of Ikeduru LGA as he was sworn into office.

“Dialogue with Craneburg Construction Company handling the Owerri and Umuahia highway over road rehabilitation and the rehabilitation is ongoing, ATU has made efforts in revenue generation by engaging the dredgers operating in our river and the tipper drivers that lifts sand from them. ATU is making efforts to establish a security system in Avuvu that can withstand threats.

“I am glad to announce to you that ATU has been registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission as Avuvu Town Association (ATA) in conformity with the CAC rules that towns are registered as association rather than union.

“The challenge of finance, we all know that the ATU has no tangible source of revenue and it is difficult to run such organization without funds. The recent agreements with both the dredgers and tipper drivers are just trickles that are yet to yield sufficient proceeds. Most expenditure done from our personal purses. Again, is the challenge of human resources.”

The traditional ruler of Avuvu, Eze Francis Anukwu showed happiness and satisfaction over the meeting, prayed for peace and progress of Avuvu community, advised Avuvu indigenes to maintain unity as it is the way forward.

Other dignitaries in attendance were Air Vice Martial Francis Opara, Dr. John Achilike, Barr. Jude Nworgu, Eze’s cabinet, village heads, youth leaders, among others