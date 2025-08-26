CHARTER OF EQUITY IS MY PROJECT AND IT IS REAL—-HOPE UZODINMA 

The governor of Imo State Senator Hope Uzodinma has made it clear that Charter Of Equity which is meant to balance all unbalanced in Imo is his project and nobody should joke with it because it is real.

Addressing the people of Owerri Zone including captains of industries, former ministers, political office holders, politicians, leaders and ndi Eze.

While addressing them, he said that example of Charter Of Equity is a situation where Orlu have governed Imo for several years, Okigwe zone for some years while Owerri Zone under late Evan Enwerem governed for twenty months.

According to him common sense should indicate that Owerri Zone should come on board to balance the imbalances.

He thanked Owerri people for coming together and advised them to call some of their sons to order over the manner they are going about the race which is still two years away.

Pointing out that a united Owerri Zone irrespective of who’s time it will be to govern the State will be beneficial to the general public and not even to Owerri Zone alone.

Earlier in his speech, Prince Charls Amadi (Charlvon) on behalf of Owerri people thanked the governor for the good work he has been doing in Owerri Zone and Imo State especially quality roads .

Prince Charls Amadi assured the governor that Owerri people will always be behind him and whoever he will produce to succeed him.

Other people who spoke include Dr Henry Njoku (Harritex), Ambassador Mrs Kema Chikwe, Prince Lemy Akakem, Captain Emmanuel Iheanacho and others.

They all paid encomium on the governor on the way he is piloting the affairs of the State even on his second tenure as a governor.

Among those who attended are Sir Jude Ejiogu, Chief George Etche, Sir Ambrose Ejiogu, Dr Alex Mbata (Pam Pam), Chief Uzoma Obiyo, Engr Charles Onu, Okenze Obinna, Hon Henry Nwawuba, Barr Kingsley Onunuju and too many others to mention.