How Questions About Council Funds Caused Imo Govt To Organize Retreat For LGA Chairmen, Councillors, Appointees

The last has not been heard about the recent retreat organized by the Imo State Government for Council Chairmen, Councillors, Supervisory Councillors and Appointees in the 27 Local Government Areas in the State.

It was beehive of activities for the LGA officials who thronged Owerri, the state capital for the three-day event where they were addressed by the State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma amidst other activities.

Trumpeta learnt that the decision of the State government to hold the retreat may not be unconnected to quantum of inquires target by the populace to the funding of the Council.

The poor state of roads in the localities and decaying infrastructure in the Council forced groups and opposition parties to ask where the fund allocated to the LGAs went to.

Some of those who voiced cited the fact that since October last year the Council Chairmen and Councilors assumed office, there is nothing to show for the amount of millions from federal allocations meant for each of the Councils.

Trumpeta further gathered that a House of Reps Member, Hon Ikenga Ikeagwuonu of Ideato Federal Constituency, apart from decrying the situation challenged the Chairmen of Ideato North and South LGAs to showcase if they have received allocations due to their Councils.

To get hold of the Council officials who may be swayed by the complaints of the opposition groups and to avoid losing the confidence of the LGA officials, the Imo State Government had to hold the retreat.

The retreat afforded the governor opportunity to reconfirm the desire of his administration to carry the Councils along in the scheme of things adding that they are valued in the dispense of democracy dividends at the grassroots levels.