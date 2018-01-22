Few days after he caused a stir in the Imo State House of Assembly where workers, the Member Representing Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta , Oru West at the Federal House of Reps, Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah has been honoured by the workers.

Opiah who is also a former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly has bagged another award, this time as the most outstanding speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly of all times. This award was presented to him by the Parliament Staff Association of Nigeria, Imo State Chapter.

The Reps Member caused a stampede in the House during the burial of a former member of the House who was brought onto the chamber for final respect. Immediately, Opiah was sighted, the entire work force scrambled to catch a glimpse of him while making efforts to have a feel of the former Speaker.

However, after the action, the Parliamentary Staff Association, followed up with an award.

While presenting the award, the Chairman of the Union Comrade Nnamdi Victor described Hon Opiah as an epitome of hard-work, dedication and dignity in service to the society.

“He is a humanitarian icon and philanthropist who is consumed with a compelling desire to succeed and better the lives of the people. While serving as Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly he touched lives and gave improved welfare packages to staff of the Assembly the way no one has ever done. His records remain outstanding till date “the Chairman said