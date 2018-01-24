Beneficiaries of Skill Acquisition vow to vote Samdaddy back to Senate

The ambition of Senator Samdaddy Anyanwu to return to the Senate as Senator representing Owerri Zone come 2019 has received another boost.

This time, the endorsement is coming from beneficiaries of his skill acquisition program in Cosmetology, Fashion Designing, Bead and Bag Making, Paint Production, Computer training, Confectioneries, etc.

Speaking on behalf of her colleagues at the resumption of the program from Christmas break at St. Mulumba’s Parish Owerri, Mrs. Chioma Okere from Ngor Okpala local government area expressed the gratitude of her colleagues to Senator Samdaddy Anyanwu for sponsoring the program.

She stated that the program impacted positively on their lives during the Christmas period as most of them were busy practising what they learnt at the training.

“I speak on behalf of over 200 of my colleagues, and I want to tell the whole world that this Christmas was one of the best for us. Some of us did chin chin, some did chops for our families, while some others were busy practicing the different sewing styles that were given to us as assignment before we went on break “she explained.

“We cannot thank Senator Samdaddy enough for this empowerment as we look forward to the completion of our trainings. The only way we can reciprocate this kind gesture is by using our voters cards and that of our families and friends to ensure that Senator Samdaddy is returned back to the Senate in 2019” Mrs Okere informed.

She said that already they have appointed sectional heads among the beneficiaries with the aim of mobilizing their colleagues and their families and friends to register and obtain their voters cards.

In her remarks, Miss Anuonye Febechukwu from Mbaitoli said she never knew the program could be this impactful based on what they used to witnessed in the past from politicians. She commended Senator Samdaddy Anyanwu, his office and the trainers for their commitments and seriousness given to the program.

Welcoming the beneficiaries back from their Christmas break, the Cordinator of the trainers, Brother Chigozie Onwuka thanked God for bringing them back and assured the beneficiaries of his team’s readiness to deliver on their mandate.

He said that aside from their regular trainings, the beneficiaries will be exposed to courses in business and financial management, while asking God to bless Senator Samdaddy Anyanwu for this lofty dream.