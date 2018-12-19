The APC Governorship candidate in Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has opened up on the alleged travel ban placed against him.

Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Funds (SPIRRPP), Chief Okoi Obono Obla, named Hope Uzodimma among those banned by the Federal Government from travelling outside the country. While dismissing the claims as a baseless, lawless and wicked concoction by a paid agent, the Hope Uzodimma Campaign Organization dismissed the inclusion of the Senator’s name in the list as wrong, saying “it was a baseless and lawless action, citing a persisting court order which restrained the Panel Chairman from investigating the Senator as evidence”.

A statement in Owerri by the Director of Media and Special Duties of the Hope Uzodimma Campaign Organization, Declan M. Emelumba said it was clear that Chief Obla is a paid agent working for political opponents of the APC candidate because according to him, inspite of a persisting court order restraining him from any further action against the Senator, he (Obla) went ahead to include his name in the list “just to satisfy his Pay Masters”. According to the statement “On November 23, 2018 Justice A.T. Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt in suit No FHC/PH/FHR/211/2018 gave an order restraining the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Funds; from doing anything pertaining to the contract between NPA and Niger Global, which was the basis of the panels claim that it was investigating the Senator’s company, Niger Global”

The statement explained that the court order was served on Chief Obla and was followed with a letter to him from the Senator’s lawyer, Barr. Ogaju Dike, drawing his attention to the order and wondered why he went ahead to disobey a valid court order if he did not have ulterior motives.

The statement further said, “We are aware that Chief Obla is on the pay roll of the Senator’s political opponents who are using him to sabotage his campaign for the governorship of Imo State. We know them. But Obla in not above the law, so even as desperate as he is to please his pay master, he should obey court orders, if he is truly an agent of the Federal government.

“As further prove that the Panel Chairman is working for the opposition, the statement recalled that he first started by accusing the APC flag bearer of not declaring assets then shifted to the Calabar channel contract when the assets issue collapsed on his face.

“Why is Obla so desperate to smear the Senator’s image and why does he strike just on the eve of a major political event of the Senator? His first action was on the eve of last day of substitution of candidates by INEC. Now this is coming on the eve of the Senator’s”.