Imo Govt May Close Schools Over Non Compliance of Covid 19 Protocol by Students



By Okey Alozie

The Second phase of Covid-19 Community Testing will commence in First Week of November 2020 in the 305 Political Wards of Imo state.

The Commissioner for Education Prof. B.T.O Ikeagwuoha has declared that Schools must be shut down if the Percentage of those with Corona virus is up to 30%.

He said during the first phase of the test that took place before the schools reopened few weeks ago, the result was Favourable which warranted the Government to consider it necessary to reopen School once again.

He however maintained that on no condition will Schools continue to function if the majority of the school children are tested positive of coronavirus.

The Commissioner made this known on Thursday while flagging off the distribution of Nose Masks to Schools at the School Hall of Government College Owerri.

The Commissioner Stated that all the Primary and Secondary Schools in Imo State must get good number of the Nose masks as directed by the Governor Senator Hope Uzodimma adding that it will be shared on the basis of 70:30, 70% of the Nose masks as he said will go to the Primary Schools being Controlled by IMSUBEB while 30% will then be given to the Secondary Schools.

He insisted that no Student should come to school without his or her Nose masks. He said he raised eyesbrows when he saw some School Children playing with their Nose masks.

He therefore advised parents to make sure that their children should come to school with Nose masks “Don’t allow any child to enter school without Nose masks” the Commissioner warned the teachers.

He also revealed that the schools will start their first term by November 2020.