Why Okorocha, Obi, Uju, OZB May Lose APC Membership

Should the APC revalidation exercise for members, going on in Imo State , continue the way it is has been functioning since it started a week ago, there are strong indications that former governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha and three House of Reps members from Imo State may be out of the party if it is concluded without them taking part.

Recall that the membership Revalidation Exercise commenced last week across all the electoral wards in Imo State and party loyalists are responding.

As at the time of this report, Trumpeta learnt that Senator Okorocha was yet to get his membership revalidated in his Ogboko, Ideato South LGA, same for some serving House of Reps members.

This newspaper reliably learnt that federal lawmakers who are APC members from Imo State are on their way out as they are yet to get involved in the exercise.

It was further gathered that while Hon Dr Paschal Obi (Ideato Federal Constituency) and Hon Chima Uju Kingsley (Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta, Oru West Fed Constituency) who won the House of Reps position through the Action Alliance (AA) before defecting to the APC are yet to be spotted in their respective localities undertaking the exercise, the member Representing Isu, Nwangele, Nkwerre and Njaba, Hon Ugonna Ozuruigbo who is of the APC hasn’t come up too.

Trumpeta was informed that their inability to show interest and openly be part of the revalidation exercise may not be unconnected to the intra party crisis ravaging Imo APC.

It would be recalled that two camps have been at war front battling for the soul of Imo APC. While the Governor and the aforementioned three lawmakers are part of the Dan Nwafor led exco, the governor alongside members of his political group are behind the caretaker group of the State exco under Prince Marcon Nlemigbo.

At the commencement of the revalidation exercise, the Okorocha group opted not to take part except the National arm of the party respects the court decision that gave Nwafor the nod to lead the party and conduct the registration but the Uzodinma group is in charge of the affair.

Apparently, not satisfied with the decision of the national body to allow Nlemigbo take charge, Okorocha and his followers kept away from the revalidation.

The implication of their inability to take part in the exercise is that they might no longer be card-carrying APC members and no longer interested in affairs of the party.