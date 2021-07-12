Amawom Youth Chairman, Uzodunzo Extols Desire Oparanozie’s Inspirational Exploits

The Youth Chairman Amawom Village, Comrade Uzodunzo has extolled one of their illustrious daughter, Desire Oparanozie for her inspirational activities both in the football circle and humanitarian services.

Uzodunzo made the assertion on Saturday at the program organized by the Super Falcons captain to educate the girl child on health care at Girls Secondary School Ikennegbu, Owerri.

Reacting to Trumpeta shortly after the event, the Amawom Village Youth Chairman said,

“Amawom Youths and the entire Village heartily felicitate and celebrate their beloved daughter, Desire Oparanozie for her exploits.

“We are also very proud and delighted over her humanitarian activities to help the girl child especially the ” Health Care For Girls” through her foundation, Desire Oparanozie Foundation in conjunction with “Team Nigeria UK” to educate the girls on CPR.

“Amawom Village is excited with her exploits of one of our daughters who has placed the name of the Amawom Village, Owere Nshi-Ise, Owerri Municipal Council, Imo state and the Nigeria on the world map.

In a related development, the Amawom Village Youth Chairman, Uzodunzo equally used the medium to make public some of the achievement of his administration.

He said in the period under review his regime has installed Solar powered Street Lights in most sensitive areas of the Village, built Six (6) Water boreholes for the Six Kindreds that makes up the Village as well as rebranded and equipped the Village Security outfit to be more proactive which he noted has helped in no little measure to help reduce crime activities in Amawom and Owere Nshi-Ise at large.

He said his regime has also among many other things has synergized with Ndom Amawom (the village women group) to foster peace and harmony in the Village.