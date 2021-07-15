Pro Okorocha’s Fed Lawmakers Re-strategize For Survival In Party .Seek Support of National Party Leadership



With time ticking towards their exit from the All Progressive Congress APC, Federal lawmakers loyal to the former Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State are reported to be involved in subtle means to survive in the party.

Three of the House of Representatives members representing some of the Federal constituencies of Imo State are believed to be loyalists of Okorocha. Details available show that Honourables Kingsley Uju (Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, Oru West), Ugonna Ozuruigbo (Nkwerre, Isu, Njaba, Nwangele) Paschal Obi (Ideato) are plotting to regain balance in the party.

Recall that since Senator Hope Uzodinna lost power in 2020, the Lawmakers including Okorocha are yet to have a full grip of the party structure unlike in the past. While they were unable to have their membership of the party revalidated in the registration exercise, Okorocha, Obi, Uju and OZB appear to be outsiders to the party.

Apart from OZB who was elected under APC, Uju and Obi came onboard through AA platform before they decamped to APC.

Our correspondent in Abuja learnt that the lawmakers are using their contacts at the National level to regain prominence.

Trumpeta can reveal that their earlier protests alongside Okorocha at APC National Office were responsible for the extension of revalidation registration in Imo State.

Further investigation by Trumpeta in the Abuja office if the party has it that the lawmakers are plotting to have a grip of the party structures in their respective constituencies.

“They have come to our party office to complain about not given a fair chance to be part of the party. The National leadership of the party is looking at the matter with a view to addressing it”, the source added.

Trumpeta was further informed that the leadership in considering giving them an opportunity to control affairs of the party in the areas based in their positions as Federal Lawmakers.