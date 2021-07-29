PDP, Sam Daddy Anyanwu Knock Imo Governor Over Closure of Market

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has condemned the closure of Orlu timber market in Orlu LGA of the state by the Hope Uzodinma-led government, describing it as a way of agonizing and suffocating the people.

The opposition party spoke through its Director General of New Media, Collins Opuruzor.

The party further accused Governor Uzodinma of playing anti-Igbo politics to the detriment of the people he is leading.

“It is on record that Uzodinma has openly taken credit for the ongoing security situation in Imo State. He was bold to say that he personally invited Nigerian soldiers to militarize the state. Which other governor does that?

“While Uzodinma has adopted a militaristic approach in dispossession of the people and destruction of their livelihoods in Orlu, let him be aware that Imo is just an entity of 5.7million people.

“Uzodinma should also be aware that the biggest business in Imo State, especially in Owerri, is the hospitality industry. Before he brings the state down and gets everyone on their knees, let him launch a holistic action on job creation.

“Asking the Nigerian Army to take over Orlu and Imo State to cause mayhem and unrest is never the best approach to checking crime. He should desist from such acts or the people will revolt just as they are doing now,” he said.

Meanwhile in a related development, worried by the closure of markets in Imo State, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu says that such action was capable of subjecting Imo people to another level of hunger, if not handled properly.

He advised those responsible for the illegal closure to rescind the idea, adding that the security challenges that greeted the state few months ago would have discouraged anyone not to consider closing the markets as an alternative.

According to him, “the state government should apply diplomacy and call those directly or indirectly connected with the closure to order without further delay, knowing that trading remains the only source of livelihood for an average Igbo man.”

He noted that the cost of food items had gone up again since the markets were abruptly and illegally shut down, appealing to the traders whose shops were closed to remain calm.

Anyanwu further condemned in strong terms the wanton killing of security agents and unarmed civilians in the state by unidentified gunmen, describing such act as not only uncalled for, but barbaric and wicked.

He charged security agencies to collaborate with traditional and religious leaders in various communities to unmask those behind the dastardly act, advising them to always show their readiness to protect the masses rather than intimidating them.