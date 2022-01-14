2023 Onyeagucha Declares Interest For Owerri Senate, Says Imo East District & Ndigbo Need Courageous Voice

The former Secretary to Imo State Government, Hon Barr. Uche Onyeagucha has declared his intention to run for Owerri Senate seat.

In a one minute Declaration speech made available to Trumpeta Newspaper, Hon Onyeagucha said his interest to run for the election is predicted on the need to provide a strong, effective and qualitative representation for the people of Imo East senatorial district and Ndigbo at large. According to him, Nigeria needs courageous Representatives to address the numerous challenges facing the country. “In recent years, we have been faced with problems of insecurity, failed economy and secessionist agitations. These problems facing Nigeria require representatives of courage and integrity to address”.

While soliciting the support of the people of Owerri zone, he promised to provide a responsible and accountable representation to Owerri zone.

Hon Uche Onyeagucha, a renowned Human Right Activist and pro-democracy campaigner is a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party and a household name in Imo and Nigerian politics. He was a member of the House of Representatives for Owerri federal constituency and a two-time Governorship candidate in the state.