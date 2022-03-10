Qatar 2022 Play-Off: Tunisian Sadok Selmi Picked to Referee Nigeria-Ghana Return Match

Although the first leg of the FIFA world cup play off between Nigeria and Ghana is yet to be played, the match referee to officiate the second leg tie has already been unmasked Trumpeta sports desk can reveal.

The Confederation of African Football has picked Tunisian referee, Sadok Selmi to umpire the second leg game of the 2022 World Cup playoff between Nigeria and Ghana, which will take place on March 29 in Abuja.

Sadok Selmi will be assisted by his compatriot Khelil Hassani and Libyan Mseaed Attia. The fourth referee is the Tunisian Haythem Guirat.

The first leg will comes up on 25 on Friday March in Accra.