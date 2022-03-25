ISIPA Boss Nzeako Lauds RMAFC Over Stakeholders Forum

By Chidinma Amaechi

The Director General of the Imo State Investment Promotion Agency ISIPA Dr Jude Nzeako has commended the Gas Monitoring Committee of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) over the three day sensitization forum held for stakeholders at Rockview Hotel in Owerri, Imo State.

Speaking with Newsmen at the venue of the event on the theme “institutionalization of Diversification of the Economy Using Natural Gas” after Governor Hope Odidika Uzodinma has declared the event open, Dr. Nzeako unequivocally stated that the event was geared towards sensitizing Imo people on ways of appreciating Gas for revenue, he stressed on the need for investors to come and assist the State in its bid to move the Gas sector forward. Dr. Nzeako made it known that the Imo State Government is working round the clock to make sure policies are put in place, and also calling on Local businessmen and women to show interest by investing in the Gas sector of the state, adding that Imo State has the highest gas deposit in the country as documented. In his words “we are looking for Investors to help. We are calling on local business men and women to invest, the state is also putting up policies to help the Gas sector, that is the reason for today’s forum. We have documentation that Imo State has the highest gas deposit in the country” he submitted.

Dr. Nzeako seized the platform to speak on the reason for Gas scarcity which he attributed to high cost of refining.