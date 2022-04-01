IPOB Denies Attacking Police Stations In Imo State

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, have denied having a hand in the recent attack on Police stations in Imo state.

According to release which has been making round especially on social media and signed by Emma Powerful, the separatist group reiterated that they are not and cannot be unknown gunmen alleging that enemies of their course are attempting to demonize them.

“We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), under the command and leadership of our great prophet and indefatigable leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU wish to disassociate our noble movement from the ignoble attack on the police stations

“The attack happened at Umuguma and Omuma stations in Owerri West LGA and Oru East of Imo State, contrary to lies and false allegations by the Nigeria Government.

“There is no iota of truth in the allegation intended to blackmail us and tarnish our revered global reputation.

“We have said it severally that IPOB and ESN are not unknown gunmen and will never be. The enemies of our struggle have been looking for ways to link IPOB with criminal activities.

“IPOB/ESN operatives have no hands in the attack. We challenge our accusers to provide the evidence showing that the attack was done by IPOB or ESN security outfit?

“Our mandate is not to attack police stations or individuals; our mandate is the peaceful restoration of Biafra. We are much focused on the release our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU and to secure a date for Biafra referendum where our people can decide which country they want to belong. Senseless attacks are not part of our mandate.

“We wonder why Nigeria police derive joy in feeding the public with lies just to deceive the gullible minds. Nigeria police knew who created and formed the unknown gunmen but refused to bring them to book. Instead, every day they keep linking IPOB and ESN to what they don’t know.