I Never Set Up IPOB To Spill Blood, Says Nnamdi Kanu

Revelations coming from the side of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, have it that the pro-Biafra group is a peaceful movement.

Going by what the lead lawyer of IPOB, Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said after a meeting with detained Nnamdi Kanu in custody the leader of the group said it was not established to spill blood.

According to online post of the Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu is not in support of certain criminal activities perpetuated in the name of fighting for the sake of actualization of Biafra.

In a post tagged;

“UPDATE ON OUR ROUTINE VISIT TO OUR INDEFATIGABLE CLIENT – ONYENDU MAZI NNAMDI KANU, AT THE HEADQUARTERS OF THE DEPARTMENT OF STATE SERVICES (DSS) ABUJA, TODAY BEING THE 16TH DAY OF MAY, 2022:”

The lawyers states;

“In line with the prevailing Court Order, our routine visit to our indefatigable Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (Ohamadike Ndi Igbo) was conducted today.

“The legal team’s final briefs for the 18th day of May, 2022 all-important outing was presented to Onyendu. This date is unarguably sacrosanct, and our unalloyed expectation is that Justice shall prevail at the end of the proceedings of that Day.

“During this crucial meeting, Onyendu informed us that His Excellency, Prof. Charles Soludo, Executive Governor of Anambra state visited him on the 13th day of May, 2022.

“Though the highlights of their deliberations remains private, Onyendu reiterated his concerns over the activities of the defiants/dissidents, who have nothing whatsoever to do with IPOB, and whose underlying motives are to wreck havoc, and blame it on his peaceful movement.

“Onyendu is emphatic on his position – he never set up IPOB to spill blood, but to secure the freedom of our people who have remained in perpetual bondage, in their own fatherland. In view of this long held position, ONYENDU consequently distanced IPOB from the nefarious activities of criminals who are desecrating our land, and assured that their end is near.

“Onyendu urges UmuChineke to recall his personal sacrifices and contributions towards alleviating the hardship imposed on our people by the COVID-19 pandemic, during the infamous LOCKDOWN that lasted several months.

“Onyendu, spent millions of Naira in buying and distributing relief materials to our people across the South-East and South-South states, as well as some parts of the middle belt.

“Hence, Onyendu queried how the same people he is consciously making huge sacrifices for, to achieve a better future for them, could be subjected to bloody assault by the enemies of his movement?

“Consequently, Onyendu demanded for total sanity and peace to be restored in the region, and without further hesitation. He further urged that all hands should be on deck to ensure that this is achieved.

“Onyendu restated that IPOB is a peaceful movement, and not in any way associated with any form of violence. No doubt, the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) has nothing to place before the court, to justify the bogus empty Charges filed against Onyendu. It is trite, therefore that, “you cannot place something on nothing and expect it to stand”.

“Onyendu is also, not oblivious of the desperate efforts being made by soulless hirelings to demonize IPOB, in addition to the travails of innocent UmuChineke, who are daily subjected to unprovoked bloody attack by trigger happy security operatives.

“Nevertheless, Onyendu continues to plead for calm, insisting that the strategy of the detractors to provoke retaliation will not succeed. It is ostensibly, a dead on arrival strategy, targeted at his peaceful movement.

“Onyendu persuades UmuChineke to remain calm, focused and prayerful on the face of these life threatening provocations, believing very strongly that VICTORY will come in the end.

“Onyendu is convinced that his present sacrifice will not be in vain, hence, assuring UmuChineke that it is for your everlasting peace, joy and freedom. Certainly, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“We, in the legal team are not leaving anything to chance, towards ensuring that no matter the direction of the ‘dance’ next tomorrow, we will have reason(s) to come out victorious.

“As always, your prayers are impacting. Hence, do not despair, nor renege, because we are on a winning path, and we MOVE!”