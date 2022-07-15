Mbaise Clan Boils Over Accusations Against Ihedioha

The People of Mbaise Clan in Imo State, cutting across Ahiazu, Ezinihitte and Aboh Mbaise LGAs, have risen in unison to condemn allegations leveled against one of their brightest sons, His Excellency, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, a former Governor of Imo State.

The allegation is that Ihedioha went to the United States of America to inform Mbaise people to work against Igbo interest in the next election.

However, Mbaise people living across the States in United States of America USA have condemned the story, wondering when Ihedioha uttered such word against Ndigbo, describing it as wicked, and baseless.

Speaking to Trumpeta on phone from USA, Dr George Nwokocha, who resides in Houston, USA, said that he was present in the meeting, and at no time did Ihedioha speak against Igbo interest, or about any politician in Imo State much more in Nigeria but rather thanked Mbaise people living in Diaspora, for their support in his short-lived Governorship Seat, which was aborted in the court.

“Ihedioha came to thank Mbaise people in USA. And said that he remains grateful, and pleaded that whenever he seeks for their usual support in the future, they should not fail him” Dr Nwokocha said.

However, one Uzodinma Nwala who claims to live in the USA, was quoted to have said that Ihedioha told the people gathered to vote for a certain Presidential candidate who is not of Igbo extraction.

“The fact is that Ihedioha as a politician has the personal right to chose whom he likes in an election, but he never mentioned any person other than himself, and his ambition in months to come. I don’t know where Nwala got the story from. At least, I was sitting near him in the Hall” Prof Chijioke Nwachukwu, who spoke from Mary Land, USA told Trumpeta.

The latest scenario, described as propaganda, by a select group of Mbaise people to discredit Ihedioha, has also been condemned by a majority of Mbaise people who request that those who peddled the false story must come out and apologize to the people of Mbaise in general and Emeka Ihedioha in particular.

Nze Anselem Ikwu, a politician from Aboh Mbaise LGA fumed against such machination against one of the bests from Mbaise Nation, Emeka Ihedioha, calling on those who perpetrated the heinous propaganda to openly recant the story for Mbaise land to forgive them.

Meanwhile, it is said that Prof Nwala has denied that at no time did he accuse Ihedioha of projecting another fellow against Igbo interest in 2023 election.

However, sources said that the issue has been taken over by Mbaise people living in Diaspora to bring the matter to an end, and put a stop to such rumour being peddled against an Mbaise son again.

Meanwhile, sources close to Ihedioha said that the former Governor is not much worried with the false story as all he said in USA with all the groups he met were recorded both in audio and visual electronics.

“Ihedioha as an intelligent man recorded and he said in all the Events he attended in USA for record purposes” one of his Aides told Trumpeta.