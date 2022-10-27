Eulogies As Imo Lawmakers Declare Uzodinma Best Governor

•Deputy Speaker’s Commendation Motion Gets Affirmative Vote.

•As Opposition Likens Rebuilt Complex To Buckingham Palace

By Onyekachi Eze

The new outlook of the building housing Members and Staff of the Imo State House of Assembly has continued to elicit reactions from all quarters.

The joy was expressed more among the House Members as they ceaselessly thanked Governor Hope Uzodinma for the state-of-the-art reconstruction of the Complex.

This sprung up from a motion moved by the Deputy Speaker and Member for Nwangele State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu on Tuesday October 25, 2022 plenary session.

It was seconded by Njaba Member, Rt. Hon. Uju Onwudiwe.

The content of the motion reads, “Whereas the Imo State House of Assembly was in great state of disrepair, posing a huge danger to members and staff of the Assembly, which prompted the immediate relocation to Ikemba Ojukwu Centre to continue legislative work of the State;

“Notwithstanding the huge cost of construction work and the lean revenue resources accruable to the Imo State Government as well as faced with dwindling Federal Allocation share from Abuja;

“Confronting these challenges, His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma mustered the courage and awarded contract that rehabilitated this Complex within Nine (9) months, which was commissioned by His Excellency President Mohammed Buhari on the 13th September, 2022 and handed over to the leadership of this great House”.

The Deputy Speaker added that the reconstruction was from scratch with quality equipment and competent hands.

He disclosed that even the floor was constructed with granite, for the first time, a sophisticated air conditioning system, modern sound control system with improved technology.

Again, he commended the Governor for the two elevators which were not in the original structure.

Hon Iwuanyanwu also gave reference to the quality of jobs done by the 3R administration across the State which he said would stand a test of time. He pledged his continued support, and the Assembly’s resolve to continue to partner with the 3R government at all times.

In their respective contributions, Honorable Eddy Obinna of Aboh Mbaise, said, Governor Uzodinma is the best Governor Imo ever had and will continue to have. On behalf of Aboh Mbaise people, he assured they are ready to partner with him at all times and for his second term ambition. “He is a Governor with panache, a governor with class”.

Hon Frank Ugboma representing Oguta commended the Executive Arm of Government for the wonderful work, even though he added that it is the constitutional responsibility of the executive.

Rt Hon Uju Onwudiwe of Njaba State Constituency lauded the Deputy Speaker for the well thought-out motion. She said the Governor has deemed it fit in giving them comfort just as his name implies. “There is Hope in Imo State, and light everywhere. Hope is a man that has come to serve the people. A man that is having sleepless nights just for the interest of Ndi Imo. He has done well for us”.

Hon Paschal Okolie on behalf of Orlu people commended the Governor for the class and quality.

Hon Uche Ogbuagu member for Ikeduru State Constituency said, “from what I have seen, the governor has tried and done marvelously well on this one”.

Hon Dominic Ezerioha of Oru West opined, looking at this edifice, any man who knows how to legislate, would do well. It is no longer a dirty place that can negatively affect one’s medulla oblongata.

Hon Chigozie Nwaneri representing Oru East State Constituency commended the Deputy Speaker for thinking back on incidents that led to them running away for safety. He cited that before now, many offices like his, caved in, while some other offices were swimming pool whenever it rains.

Nwaneri also thumbed up for his Oru East brother, the Governor for not only reconstructing the place, but also using a competent contractor. “He really recovered this place. In fact, he showed the spirit of the 3R mantra in this place”. He prayed God to bless and strengthen the governor.

“On behalf of the hospitable people of Oru East, we say a big thanks to our darling Governor”.

Rt. Hon Paul Emeziem of Onuimo said, Uzodinma’s goodwill didn’t stop at renovating the complex, but in all the projects he is doing, adding that all the projects would outlive his tenure.

Hon. Duru Iheonukara Johnson representing Ideato South State Constituency submitted that in Imo State, everywhere is sparkling, and wondered how the governor got the money to be doing all the projects in the State with the meagre allocation available to Imo.

Deputy Majority Leader, Hon Chidi Samuel Ogbunikpa described the motion to have been prompt, a signature project, same as the Owerri-Okigwe road under construction.

Hon. Solomon Anukam member representing Owerri Municipal said neither a soothsayer not prophet is needed for one to know it was a great project, and a very highly rebuilt edifice of global standard.

After hearing from the Members, the Speaker, Rt Hon Emeka Nduka joined in pouring accolades on the governor.

The House resolved as follows; “To commend His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodinma for this great achievement and demonstration of love for the Legislature.

“Be it further resolved to thank him for reposing confidence to the legislature by the way and manner he undertook, funded and delivered the rehabilitated, modern Assembly to Legislature”.