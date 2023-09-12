Mbaoma Community Presents Robert Anuforo As Eze-Elect

The Mbaoma autonomous Community in Owerri North, comprising Uba, Umuwawaka, Emeoghe villages, has formally presented Chief Robert Ikechukwu Anuforo as her Eze-elect to the SOLAD.

Last Thursday the people of Mbaoma, carved out from the old Emii autonomous community, rolled out the drums as they thronged Orie Uratta the LGA Hqts to joyfully present their Onye Eze just as officials of the Council were on hand to receive the them.

According to Engineer Isaac and Okenwa Samuel Atukpawu in their speeches while presenting the Eze-elect, said he is the people’s choice because his philanthropy had touched all segments of the Community.

They recalled how he had provided the Community with good road infrastructure, scholarships to youths of the area as well as procurement of electricity transformer for the Community.

Receiving the Eze-elect, the SOLAD, Chief Sir Tony Umezuruike while congratulating the nominee expressed delight that the EZESHIP election was free and fair adding that his duty was to receive, accept any candidate and forward the documents to the appropriate quarters.

Also speaking, the Director of Administration and General Services (DAGS), Sir Barr Emeka Oduah thanked the Mbaoma people for making his job easy by coming with all necessary documents required.

Sir Emeka assured them that within few days he would forward the papers to the appropriate quarters.

The Eze-elect Chief Robert Ikechukwu Anuforo is a United States of American based International businessman where he has a conglomerate of businesses.