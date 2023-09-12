Imo Guber: Ndi-Nze, Ozo, Oji-Offor Amaimo Ikeduru Reverse Curses Against Imo Indigenes By Orlu Traditional Rulers 

… Warn Monarchs Involved to Desist from Creating Ethnic Division, Hatred

The people of Imo State are in jubilation following the reversal of the dangerous curses against Imo indigenes by alleged financially Induced Traditional Rulers of Orlu zone extraction over the forthcoming off-season Governorship election.

According to all clan Chief, Ozor, and Oji-Ofor in Amaimo Ikeduru LGA, the pronouncement of doom against registered voters by Orlu zone Traditional Rulers stand impotent, of no effect and ineffective in all ramifications. The Amaimo clan titled men therefore warned all the monarchs involved in the embarrassing act to seek for forgiveness and exist from creating ethnic division and hatred.

The special traditional rites led by Nze Chima Ojionu at the Central School Amaimo weekend, the entire custodians of Igbo culture and tradition said, “we are here today to reverse any curse against the PDP Gubernatorial candidate who is our son, his supporters and voters across the three zones of the state in the November 11 election by anyone including, the financially induced Traditional Rulers of Orlu zone. Such curses are hereby foiled, destroyed, rendered incapable, useless and reversed forthwith. As we are reversing this unfair treatment that smacks of greed, Jehovah in heaven, the gods and our ancestors are listening”.

“Our son, Senator Anyanwu will not only contest this Governorship election, but shall defeat his opponents. Any curse in form of libation by anyone, especially those that are not within the calibre of Ndi-Nze, Ozo, and Oji-Offor against our son, his Deputy, supporters and voters is rendered harmless and reversed backwards. Anyone who pushes forward with the intent of frustrating our son, his Deputy, supporters and voters will pay the greatest price with his blood and that of his relatives. Anyone, angry that our son has been adopted, endorsed and selected to win the poll will not live to see the election in November 11, 2023”

According to Nze Ojionu, “Orlu, Okigwe and Owerri zones have resolved that our son, Senator Anyanwu will be the next Governor of Imo State. This resolution by Ndi-Imo, the gods, our ancestors and the owners of the land will stand without any opposing opinion. How our son will win this November 11 Governorship election will be a surprise to those raining curses against Imo people”.

While urging Orlu and Imo people at large not to be intimidated by the level of harassment against Imo voters by the APC led administration in the state, the clan Chief therefore assured that in line with the decision of everyone to change the narrative, no curse by anyone would ever hamper the victory.