Ekomaru’s Tunami: I Have No Regrets Dumping PDP For APC –AmaraMbaike

.As All PDP Members In Umunoha-Azara Ward Collapse Into APC

By Nkama Chioma

Barr.Chinemerem Amara Egbuchulam (AmaraMbaike), former People’s Democratic Party, PDP Federal House of Reps contestant for Mbaike 2023 election defects to APC with his teeming supporters and fans in PDP over the weekend.

In an interview made available to Trumpeta AmaraMbaike, said they took this decision to dump PDP after much reflection and in-depth consultation where they realized that All Progressive Congress, APC, is actually the party worth belonging to, a party that is strategic in thinking and decision making, and a leadership blessed with an eagle eye and mind of a master chess player.

.Continuing, he mentioned that APC led administration remembered his people of Umunoha/Azara and Mbaitolu at large , by honouring them through choosing their own Lolo Ihuoma Chinyere Ekomaru to be the governor’s running mate for the forthcoming election.

What more can grateful people ask for than to massively throw their weight behind Hope/Ekomaru ticket.

AmaraMbaike equally hinted ,that development in PDP both past and present as well as lackadaisical and purposeless leadership all encouraged him in taking this bold decision.

Still speaking to Trumpeta correspondent he said without mincing words he has no regrets dumping PDP as his decision is the Will of his people , who have united in support for their Own, and guaranteeing a resounding win with wide margin come November 11th gubernatorial election.

They were received in his community at Umunoha/Azara Ward by the Ward Chairman,Mr. Ndudi Nwokeocha, Apex Leader Chris Nwabia, Dr Charles Uzopuo, GLO, Engr. Nonso Ejiogu and the entire APC Exco and members.