As Assembly Passes Law To Teachers Retirement At 65 Years, 40 Years For  Service

Good news for Teachers and Civil Servants in Imo State as Law aimed at protecting their welfare and wellbeing has finally been passed at the floor of the Imo State House of Assembly.

This came to light under the House of Assembly Bill number 3: A bill for a Law to provide for the domestication of the harmonized retirement age of teachers in Nigeria at 2022 in Imo State and for other related matters thereto.

The Executive Bill was presented by the Majority Leader and Member representing Owerri West State Constituency, Hon. Kanayo Dele Onyemaechi.

Onyemaechi highlighted that already, the Law had been passed by the National Assembly which Imo State is domesticating.

The Majority Leader opined that the Law if domesticated in the State will enable Teachers retire at a ripe age rather than prematurely.

It was learnt that the Bill as Passed into Law will enable Teachers to retire at the age of 65 years, and 40 years of service.

Unlike in the past that they retire at 60years, and 35 years in service.

Hinging on the general Principle of the bill, Rt. Hon Chigozie Nwaneri of Oru East State Constituency enthused that the Law will give Teachers the opportunity to serve the State more unlike when they retire blow the age of 65 or 40 years of service. He described the domestication of the bill as people oriented.

The Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu in his submission commended the Executive Arm of Government for the well thought out bill, stressing that it is in tune with the mood of the people .

According to Iwuanyanwu, it shows that the Governor cares for the people, stating that Teachers that have not been so taken care of before are now enjoying Uzodimma’s magnanimity. “It shows the pulse of the people are felt. Teachers are so important in the fulcrum of the school system”.

Hon. Henry Agbasonu of Ezinihitte Mbaise opined that some of the teachers after retirement still go out scouting for jobs, but with the Law, they still have extra years to explore into the Civil Service.

“Most of them fall sick as a result of early retirement, the additional 5 years will go a long way”.

Hon. Engr. Innocent Ikpamezie expressed his thought saying it is a very important Law which will guarantee teachers to do more research work and put in more service delivery in the society.

The Lawmaker for Isiala Mbano State Constituency, Hon Sam Osuji explained that as all important as the bill is, retiring a man at the age of 60 years or 35 years is like telling him to go to the grave, hence gave a kudos and support.

After moving to Committee of the Whole House, and subsequent resume of duty by the Speaker, Chike Olemgbe, the House read the Bill for the third time and passed the Bill into Law.

The Clerk was however asked to prepare the clean copies of the Law for the Governor’s assent.