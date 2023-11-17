Imo House of Assembly Confirms Chuks Chukwuemeka As Commissioner

•May Head Finance Ministry

By Onyekachi Eze

Lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly (10th House) have successfully screened and confirmed Mr. Chuk Okoro Nathan Chukwuemeka as a Commissioner nominee in the Imo State Government.

The confirmation followed the report of the screening of the adhoc Committee headed by Hon. Chisom Ojukwu of Nkwerre State Constituency.

Ojukwu had during yesterday’s sitting of the IMHA presented his Committee’s report of Chukwuemeka’s appointment by Governor Hope Uzodimma’s led administration.

However, working in tandem with the Committee’s recommendations, the House moved to the Committee of the Whole House where the Speaker, Rt. Hon Chike Olemgbe read out the recommendations to the House.

It was adopted as a working document.

On reporting for Progress, the House confirmed the Isiala Mbano born Finance expert worthy of occupying a Commissioner position in Uzodimma’s cabinet.

From the nominee’s resume, Chuk Chukwuemeka has worked as a Finance Commissioner at the early stage of Uzodimma’s administration before the now Minister of the Federation, Doris Uzoka Anite ascended the position.

Also, he served under the Ikedi Ohakim’s Administration in Imo State as the Director of Public Procurement, and later as an Economic Adviser to the said regime.

From all indications, Mr. Chuk Chukwuemeka with his wide range of experience in financial management might be given the portfolio as Commissioner for Finance, Imo State.