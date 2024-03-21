Imo Surveyor-General Uzodimma Harps On Professionalism, Commend Conference

By Amaechi Chidinma

The Imo State Surveyor-General, Surv. Robert Uzodimma has asked practicing surveyors to ensure they work in line with the ethical codes of the profession, while commending the just concluded conference of surveyors , held in Imo state .

In a chat with newsmen during the 2nd annual meeting is the Eastern Surveyor Forum cum Surveyor Wokemba Memorial Lecture held at NIS Secretariat off Porthharcort Road Owerri , Surveyor Uzodinma , applauded the theme of the 2024 conference which focused on how insecurity can be curbed in the south east region . He said the 3R government of Governor Hope Uzodimma , administration , going by the signature projects already embarked on , is an indication that professionalism is the watchword of the present administration . He disclosed that Governor Hope Uzodimma is working tirelessly to implore the necessary technology to ensure insecurity is curbed , Surveyor Uzodimma further described the theme of the 2024 conference as an apt one considering the time and circumstances , in his words ” surveyors come annually to look at event in the past , present and future , the theme is very much apt” he said .

Surveyor Uzodimma said every profession also has a role to play in solving the problem of insecurity in the nation,

Speaking further Surv. Uzodimma maintained that the importance of the surveying profession can never be overemphasized, given that the age-long profession was instrumental to providing numerous solutions to human problems, as no meaningful and sustainable development can be accomplished on the surface of the earth without the surveying profession in producing suitable maps, plans and charts, of a particular area.