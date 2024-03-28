See Former PDP Members Uzodimma Made Commissioners

Bede Eke, Elezianya and Osukwe

A very significant aspect of the second term of Governor Hope Uzodimma is the recent appointment of some former members of PDP as commissioners.

It would be recalled that in the run up to the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Imo State, many PDP Members including former lawmakers and party officials dumped the umbrella party en masse to join Uzodimma’s APC.

As announcements for appointments into the new government commenced, names of former PDP members started making the list of Commissioners.

In the first list, a former House of Reps member from Ngor Okpala, Hon Bede Eke made the first list.

Eke had been in the Imo State House of Assembly where he represented Ngor Okpala State Constituency before taking his legislative business to Abuja.

After failing to get PDP ticket to return to the House of Reps for another tenure in 2023, he dumped the party and moved into APC where he played a significant role for Uzodimma to win the governorship election.

Modestus Osakwe from Isu is among the former PDP members Uzodimma considered for his new cabinet.

Osakwe became prominent in the politics of the state in 2023 House of Assembly elections when he braced odds to win the House of Assembly position for Isu State Constituency under the platform of the PDP.

But the victory of Osakwe at the polls was shortlived as the Appeal Court sacked him to give way for the APC candidate to come in.

Having lost his mandate to the APC candidate, Osakwe immediately dumped the PDP for APC and got compensated with a Commissioner slot in the present list that had been confirmed by the Imo State House of Assembly.

Hon Ikenna Elezianya, also a former PDP member made the Uzodimma Commissioner list. A former Imo State House of Assembly member for Owerri West and the immediate past House of Representatives member for Owerri Federal Constituency, was among the ranked key players who left the part before the last governorship election in Imo.

Elezianya was lucky to get PDP ticket for the National Assembly election of 2023 but was unfortunate in the election as he lost to the Labour Party. Before the governorship election of 2023, he now joined the APC and supported Uzodimma to win the election.