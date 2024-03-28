Treat Kidnappers As Terrorists, Tinubu Charges Security Operatives

Piqued by the rising wave of kidnapping in the country, President Bola Tinubu has condemned the rate, declaring that people involved must be treated as terrorists.

Nigerians welcomed this declaration by their president with interest, even as most people believe that it was long overdue to declare kidnappers and bandits as terrorists.

However, some feel skeptism over the vituperation of President Tinubu, considering the fact that some cabals have started signing different songs by advising him to dialogue with these sets of criminals in the society.

Tinubu made this remark on Tuesday at a Ramadan dinner with members of the Federal judiciary, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

“We must treat kidnappers as terrorists. They are cowardly,” the president said.

“They have been degraded. They look for soft targets. They go to schools and kidnap children and cause disaffection.

“We must treat them equally as terrorists in order to get rid of them, and I promise you we will get rid of them.”

The dinner was attended by serving and retired judicial officers, including two former CJNs, Justice Mahmud Mohammed and Justice Walter Onnoghen.