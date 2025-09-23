*SEDC ED, Ogbede commends Gov Uzodinma on Infrastructural revolution in Imo*

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has received strong commendation for the massive infrastructural revolution and urban renewal ongoing in the State under his watch.

The commendation was made over the weekend by the Executive Director in charge of Natural Resources, Agriculture and Rural Development at the South East Development Commission (SEDC), Dr. Cliff Ogbede.

Ogbede, while addressing journalists in Abuja eulogised the governor for the impressive achievements he has recorded within the few years he has been at the helm of affairs at Douglas House, Owerri.

According to Ogbede, “the entire State, and the capital city, Owerri, in particular, have witnessed unprecedented transformation to the delight of the good people of Imo State”.He identified the new Assumpta Fly-over, the iconic International Conference Centre named after late elder statesman, Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, dualization of approach roads into Owerri and reconstruction of Concorde Hotel, Owerri as landmark projects that have transformed the geographical landscape and topography of Owerri, the State capital.

Continuing, he disclosed: “Governor Hope Uzodimma deserves to be celebrated for the unprecedented development he has brought to Imo State. Within a short stay in office, he has built a world class International Conference Centre named after Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu. All the major roads leading into the state capital have been modernized, dualized and fitted with solar-powered streetlights. He has just completed a magnificent and amazing fly-over at the Assumpta Cathedral which has added to the scenic beauty of Owerri. We are, indeed, very proud of Governor Uzodimma for these salient achievements”.

Ogbede also acknowledged the inspiring work Uzodimma has done in reclaiming the old Imo Concorde Hotel and transforming it into a world class status which it enjoyed when it was initially built by the administration of late Chief Dr. Sam Mbakwe. “We are proud to commend Governor Uzodimma because under him, Imo is rising. Imo Concorde is being renovated to a world class status it enjoyed during the Mbakwe era”.The SEDC Executive Director also appreciated Uzodimma for his investments in the power sector which are geared towards ensuring steady electricity supply in the whole of the State.