Imo State Gets Acting Chief Judge, New Justice Commissioner

In compliance to the directive of the National Judicial Commission, NJC, the Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has sworn in a new Chief Justice for the state. She is Hon Justice Ijeoma Ogugua.

In the same vein, a new Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the State, Paul Obinatu Esq was also sworn in.

Both Agugua and Obinatu are coming in after about two months of vacuum in the system. Following controversy that has characterized the issue of Chief Judge of the State forcing the NJC to not only overun the decision of the governor on the appointment of a CJN earlier before this time, it directed the appointment of the most senior to hold on the position pending appointment of a substantive one. Agugua had been on the saddle as the Acting CJN before now before return to the office this time.

Obinatu assumes office after the removal of C.O.C Akaolisa who was removed few months ago.