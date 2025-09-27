Alleged Police Cyberstalking; Again, Imo Lawyer Chinedu Agu Sleeps In Police Custody As Court Fails to Hold

The inability of the Magisterate Court to hold in Owerri, the Imo State capital has forced a suspect in a matter of alleged Cyberstalking, Chinedu Agu, a lawyer based in Imo State, sleep in police cell for a second time.

Trumpeta learnt that after Agu, a former Secretary of Owerri branch of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, reported to the state Police command for continuation of his case, he was detained and charged to court on Wednesday.

Barr Agu had been guest of the police after petition against him led to an invitation where he was accused of certain offences related to alleged cyber stalking, defamation of character, and inciting civil disobedience.

But due to the absence of a Magistrate to hear the case, Trumpeta was informed that the matter was adjourned till Thursday, September 25, 2025 and the lawyer remains in police custody.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in Imo State, DSP Henry Okoye disclosed that Agu’s arraignment was done in accordance with the laws of the land and respect for his fundamental human rights.

Okoye confirmed to reporters that , “Yes, Mr. Chinedu Agu, Esq., has been arraigned before a Magistrate’s Court in Owerri on allegations bordering on cyberstalking, defamation of character, inciting civil disturbances, and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.

“The arraignment was carried out in accordance with the rule of law and with due respect for his fundamental human rights.”

Trumpeta further gathered that the NBA in Owerri had informed its members of the planned arrangements late Tuesday evening after Agu was held back in police ahead the Wednesday arraignment.

The Owerri based lawyer entered into trouble leading to police invitation.