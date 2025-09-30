Onuimo Lawmaker, Esile Salutes Uzodimma Over Projects Commissioning, Book Launch

… Attributes President’s Visit As Testimony To Imo Governor’s Good Leadership Initiatives

By Onyekachi Eze

The Governor Hope Uzodimma’s led 3-R administration in Imo State has continued to elicit commendations from Imolites especially in areas of quality infrastructure and welfare of the masses.

Raising his voice in showering accolades on the governor is the Lawmaker representing Onuimo State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Uba James Esile.

In a media parley with newsmen in Owerri on Monday, Esile commended Uzodimma’s giant strides on road infrastructure, human and capital developments.

Moved by the scheduled commissioning of key legacy projects of the present administration in Imo, the Onuimo House Member described Uzodimma as a jinx breaker and the architect of the new Imo State.

Elaborating on this, Esile said, the Assumpta flyover connecting the Onitsha Road, Port Harcourt Road, Worldbank Road and the Warehouse axis is a monumental project of this administration which will leave beyond the visioner’s tenure.

He pointed out that not only would the flyover ease off traffic congestion, but it will enhance easy movement and aesthetics to the beauty of the State entrance.

Also, the “Fresh Air” President remarked that Imo State is breathing fresh air under governor Uzodimma’s leadership.

Another project that attracted Esile’s admiration is the newly constructed Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre, EIICC, and the reconstructed Owerri-Umuahia road bided for commissioning today, September 30, 2025 by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He remembered how deplorable the roads were before 2020 of Uzodimma’s assumption of office and what it has become. To this end, Esile doffed cap for Uzodimma for the positive changes ranging on projects, programs and policies.

According to the lawmaker, “What more would the next governor do on infrastructure? Our Godsent Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma has virtually done all. The road projects so far constructed are quality, durable and guaranteed. Imo people have not seen such quality before.

“The EIICC is of international standard with state-of-the-art facilities. Same is applicable to the ongoing reconstruction work at the Concorde Hilton Hotel. Onwa Oyoko is a wonderful man doing wonders on daily basis”.

Hon. James Esile therefore wished that it was possible for Uzodimma to continue as Imo State governor after 2027.

While welcoming President Tinubu and all APC faithful to Imo State for the function, Esile hailed Uzodimma for authoring a book on APC’s 10 years of existence.

“This shows that Governor Hope Uzodimma is a man of thorough. He is a servant leader, Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum and an embodiment of the tenets of the party and what it represents. I am happy to be called a Progressive under the reign of Uzodimma”, he said.

He maintained that the President’s visit is a clear testimony of Uzodimma’s cordial relationship with the Federal Government which has continued to yield positive results in Imo.

Hence, he called for all Imolites to cherish the treasure God gave to the State in the person of Senator Hope Uzodimma.