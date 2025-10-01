OMUMA CENTRAL UNION (OCU), WARRI BRANCH FELICITATES WITH HIS EXCELLENCY, DISTINGUISHED SENATOR HOPE ODIDIKA UZODIMMA,

EXECUTIVE GOVERNOR OF IMO STATE, OVER HIS GIANT STRIDES.

We, the Omuma Central Union (OCU), Warri Branch, extend our heartfelt felicitations to His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Odidika Uzodimma, the Executive Governor of Imo State, for the remarkable progress and developmental strides he has delivered in Imo State. Your leadership has brought about transformative changes, including:

– Infrastructure development

– Healthcare improvements

– Road rehabilitation and new constructions, including the twin flyover at Control, Owerri

– Agricultural and youth empowerment programs

– Skills acquisition initiatives

– Enhanced power supply through projects like the Oguta Power Flow Station

We commend your dedication to Imo State’s progress and pray that God grants you continued wisdom and guidance. Bravo, Your Excellency!

SIGNED:

Chief Anayo Ucheaku

Chairman, OCU Warri Branch

Mr. Sunday Odionye

Publicity Secretary, OCU Warri Branch.