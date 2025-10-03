HRH Eze Ethelberth Ononobi *Awo-Omamma Royal Father Abolishes Osu Caste System In His Community*

_..Bans Female Circumcision_

History was made penultimate tuesday September 30,2025,as the memories of that day will continue to linger in the heart of indigenes of Ubogwu Ofekata 1 autonomous community of Awo-omamma,Oru East LGA Imo State,following community affirmation to end Osu caste system and female circumcision.

The history making event took place at the Palace of the Traditional Ruler of the Community,HRH Eze Ethelberth Ononobi (Eze Udo iv of Ofekata 1 Autonomous Community Awo-omamma).

Addressing his subjects,visitors and friends of the community that graced the ocassion,the royal father said that they community has resolved in unison to end discrimination of some indigenes of the community under the osu caste system and to bring to an end female genital mutilation(female circumcision) in his community.

He gave a historical background on how some indigenes of the community were labelled outcast by their forefathers.

He affirmed that his community has denounced Osu,pointing out that every indigene is a free born,no jew no gentile,as such, should not be discriminated upon.

The youthful firebrand royal father,further hinted that government has enacted law against stigmatization, disclosing that anyone found guilty of calling another person an outcast will be liable to imprisonment.

He seemingly warned that any one found guilty,that he will not intervene if called upon,and advised the people to intermarry and mingle with one another,stressing that all are equal before God.

Eze Ononobi said that in the past twins were killed,but such obnoxious practices has stoped.” We are now new creature and born again community” he said.

The climax of the event was the Community Affirmation and resolution to abolish the caste system.

Performing the resolution,all that were present stepped out of the palace,titled men and custodians of culture had their walking sticks and other symbols of authority which they hit on the ground in one accord after the traditional ruler made the proclamation.

Corroborating,the President-General of the Community,Chief Augustine Igweche,affirmed the traditional ruler’s proclamation as a joint decision of the entire community and urged other communities to emulate Ofekata 1.

The Community Affirmation had in attendance the leaders of all the groups in the community, including the 9 Development union presidents under Ofekata 1.

Others include;the Chief Priest( onye isi ala) Nze Anumudu Nnadirinwa, Spiritual leader( Rabbi),Rev.Ashikaogu Edwin,Chief Nze Nnamdi Okpe( a traditionist), President Ofekata Women Assembly lolo Anthonia Ekeibe,President Ofekata Youth Assembly,Chief Okechukwu Ejimfugha,leader/ Chairman Ofekata Council of Nze na Ozo/Palace Secretary Nze Sunday Chifoanu,Palace Public Relations Officer,Chief Ifeanyi Nnaoma,amongst others.

In a related development,the community seemingly banned female circumcision.

According to the royal father,he said such practices are harmful traditional practice,conceived by their forefathers and has no medical benefits.

He disclosed that his people has the believe that non cutting of the clitoris leads to promiscuity amongst women and pointed out that such believes has no empirical evidence.

He disclosed that government has promulgated into law against female genital mutilation,which he said attracts 14 years imprisonment for one found guilty.

The vibrant traditional ruler thanked representatives of Virgin Heart Foundation for their lecture and prayed God to continue to protect them.

He used the opportunity to inform his subjects that one way to develop community is through structure, leadership and the ability to harness the the 3T’s,which he said are;Time,Treasure and Talent,revealing that in his quest to take the community to the next level,he unbundled the community into nine Development unions,which is the first of kinds.

He seemingly used the medium to inform his people that Ofekata 1 was the first community to be recognised by the colonial masters on November 13,1903.