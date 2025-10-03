Working Visit; Read What Tinubu Told Imolites

By Okey Alozie

President Bola Tinubu has assured Imo people and Nigerians as a whole that things will change for good, adding that our sacrifice so far has paved way for the people to enjoy.

The president gave this assurance during his visit to Imo State on Tuesday 30th of September.

The president who was poetic and dramatic while making his speech at Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre Owerri on Tuesday, explained that slow and steady wins the race “Nobody will look back, let our critics say what ever they want to say, we shall not go back to the bad days because our idea now is better than theirs.

Believe in APC Leadership both at the state and national level, we can never disappoint you” President Tinubu assured.

Earlier in his speech while commissioning signature projects in different parts of Imo State constructed by Governor Hope Uzodinma, Mr. President praised him for impactful governance.

He eulogized governor Hope for considering it very necessary to write this book titled “A decade of impactful progressive governance in Nigeria.

President Tinubu who reflected on APC’s formation as a pivotal move that altered Nigeria political trajectory, commended Governor Uzodinma for the giant strides he recorded so far in office. According to him, Uzodinma’s initiatives and landmark achievements has placed Imo to a recognized group as Imo is now looking like a modern model state and tourist centre.

He maintained that Imo is now enjoying good standard of living.

The projects he commissioned so far include 52km Owerri-Mbaise-Umuahia road, Assumpta Cathedral Twin Flyover and Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre.

Mr. President further submitted that Governor Uzodinma gave a special gift by authoring a book that contains the achievement of APC.

In his own speech, Governor Uzodinma thanked Mr. President for visiting Imo again adding that the internally generated revenue of the state has improved and is now providing funds for him to carryout signature projects.