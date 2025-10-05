COLLINS ONYEAJI FOUNDATION

An Initiative of Gozie Africa

FLAGS OFF BACK TO SCHOOL PROJECT

October 2, 2025, will remain evergreen in the hearts of pupils of Community Primary School, Amaodumu Omuma, Oru East LGA, Imo State, as they trooped out in excitement to welcome philanthropist, humanitarian, and social crusader, Mr. Collins Onyeaji, an illustrious son of Amaodumu Omuma.

The atmosphere was charged with joy, underscoring the impact of this laudable project in lighting up the community and easing the burdens of parents, especially in today’s harsh economic realities.

The highpoint of the event was the outpouring of encomiums on Mr. Onyeaji by the Head Teacher of the school, Mrs. Ugoala Happiness, who commended his philanthropic gesture in relieving parents of the financial burden associated with a new academic session. She prayed for God to replenish the pockets of Mr. Onyeaji and his partners.

Visibly elated, Mr. Onyeaji assured the community that the best is yet to come. He revealed another initiative of the foundation, “Renovate and Equip Schools,” which is solely aimed at renovating and equipping dilapidated structures in public primary schools across Southeast Nigeria. He emphasized that this project will ensure pupils learn in a conducive environment with the right academic materials, and he solicited mutual partnerships to make it a success.

The Foundation’s team also visited Central County School, Omuma and Community Primary School, Omuma, Oru East LGA, where over 200 packs of back-to-school materials and learning resources were distributed to pupils amid chants of joy and excitement.

The day’s activities culminated with a final stop at Migrant Farmers’ Children Primary School, Ozuh Omuma, Oru East LGA, where over 150 packs of materials were distributed. The head teacher, Mrs. Ojini Racheal, expressed deep appreciation, describing the intervention as the first of its kind this academic session. She thanked the Foundation for finding her school worthy to benefit, pledged continued partnership, and prayed that God would ensure the Foundation and its partners never lack resources. She concluded by noting that with the burdens lifted from parents and the joy on the faces of the children, surely God will continue to bless the work of Mr. Onyeaji’s hands.

Villagers who witnessed the distribution also expressed gratitude to the Foundation and its partners, stressing that they would not forget this generosity and show of love in a hurry.

This laudable initiative, aimed at alleviating the suffering of pupils and parents through educational support, targets 10,000 pupils across 586 primary schools in the 95 local government areas of Southeast Nigeria—Imo, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, and Enugu States. By providing school bags, exercise books, and other essential learning resources, the project highlights the value Collins Onyeaji Foundation places on quality basic education, particularly in making it accessible to children in rural communities.

©️ Onyeaji Foundation Media Center