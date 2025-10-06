APC Chapter, Ohaji/Egbema LGA Intact, Says Opiah

…Assures Governor Uzodimma, Party Leadership In Imo of Support

A former Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah, has revealed that Ohaji/Egbema LGA is APC compliant with no exception.

Speaking during the working visit of the members of the State Executive Council chapter of the party, the former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly expressed that no other party exists in the council except APC.

In his remark at Egbema, the council headquarters, Rt Hon Opiah further told the state party officials led by the chairman, Hon Macdonald Kelechi Ebere, (PhD ), that the apex leadership, LGA officials, ward executives and the entire members are working in synergy for the good of the party in the LGA, state and national. He said that instead of losing members except through deaths, politicians from other parties have continued to join APC in the LGA.

While disclosing that APC in Ohaji/Egbema LGA appreciates the good works of the leader of the party in the state, Governor Hope Uzodimma, the former member who represented Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives expressed that the entire members of Ohaji/Egbema LGA APC are working towards the realization of the agenda of the 3R administration of Governor Uzodimma for the good of the state.

He urged the leaders and members of the LGA chapter to continue to be good party members while lending support to the Governor Uzodinma’s administration and the party in the state.

Rt Hon Opiah requested the Dr Ebere led state exco to go home and relax as Ohaji/Egbema APC is not only Intact but in very good condition for the party.

Dr Ebere who visited with the state members said that it was a working visit to ascertain the strength of the party in the LGA with a view to determining vacant positions considering death and incapacitation on the part of elected officials and party executives at the LGA and ward stages.

An elated Dr Ebere who narrated how Ohaji/Egbema LGA became his second home, urged the leadership and excos of the party in the council to live in harmony and keep the good work going.

The Executive Council Chairman of Ohaji/Egbema LGA, Hon Prince Marcel Amadioha who played host to the gathering corroborated the position of Rt Hon Opiah on the state of affairs of the party in the council adding that he will continue to support and provide conducive environment for APC to flourish.

Leaders of the party in the LGA, Hon Prince Goddy Esom Obodo, a government appointee, Hon Gideon Meffor and others spoke at the meeting.

The Vice Chairman of the council, Hon Mrs Eliza Jude, Leader and Deputy Leader of the Council including the councillors. Ward Chairmen and members from the twelve wards of the LGA were also present.