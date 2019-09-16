Imo Govt Empowers 250 Women on ICT, Offers Employment

By Orji Sampson

As part of its resolve to make Imo State the hub of ICT in the Southeast, the state government through the Office of the Imo First Lady, Ebere Ihedioha, last Saturday gave out cash and gift items to 250 graduating women on ICT training sponsored by the state government.

The state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Information and Advocacy, Adaora Oyenchere at the occasion, explained that the choice of women for the programme was to allow them access that had been denied them in the past.

Although he noted that the state government has a target of sponsoring 10,000 more men and women in the ICT training but added that it would be done gradually.

Participants according to the governor were drawn from across the 27 local government areas in the state.

At the end of the training 10 best graduating students were offered employment with cash of N100, 000 each and a laptop each.

One of the participants, Ngozi Uche, thanked the state government for the opportunity, while promising to put the training to good use.

Earlier in his speech the Commissioner for Technology Development, Hon. Meekam Mgbenwelu, said that the training of the women lasted for 11 weeks, according to him ” This is the first phase, they’ve been empowered on skills in Coding, App Development, Web Development and Embedded Systems Design”. He stated.

Present at the event include, representative of the First Lady, Mr Martin Onyegbado; SSA Public Enlightenment, Prince Eze Ugochukwu; SSA ICT, Hon. Abba Chimaroke; Special Assistant Youth Affairs Hon. Rex Okoro, among others.