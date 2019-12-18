Ihedioha Knocks Out LGA Election For Now Retains IMC for Another 6 months, Changes One

Tunji Adedeji

There is strong indication that the LGA elections may not hold in Imo State at the moment. This is as a result of extension of the tenure of the tenure of the council chairmen and other members.

The action has put paid earlier decisions to hold LGA elections before December 2019. The governor had on take over date promised to hold LGA elections in six months.

Judging from the extension, it has dimmed the chances of the council poll holding in near distant time.

A statement from the governor issued by Sir Steve Osuji ,Special Adviser, Media to the Governor reads; Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has approved the extension by six months, the tenure of the Interim Management Committees (IMCs) of the 27 local government areas of Imo State

Recall that the Chairmen and Councillors of the IMCs were appointed on June 17, 2019 by Governor Ihedioha for an initial period of six months which ends today, December 17, 2019.

In the same vein, the suspension of the Chairmen, Vice Chairmen, Councilors and political appointees of the Local Government Areas in Imo State, has been extended.

The extension and further suspension is consequent upon the set up of the Committee on Financial Corrupt Practices on Local Governments in Imo State (May 2011 – May 2019) to investigate allegations of financial misconduct against the management of the LGAs.

Though the Committee is yet to conclude its task, the interim report emanating from it is damning enough necessitating an extension of time by the government.

Governor Ihedioha acted pursuant to the instrument of suspension of the local government authority in Imo State and having regard to the provisions of sections 4, 5, 6 of the Local Government Administration (Amendment) Law No.28 of 2019 and S.73 of Imo State Local Government Administration Law No. 15 of 2000 (as amended) and all other laws enabling the state governor to so act.

In renewing the appointment of the IMCs of the 27 LGAs, Governor Ihedioha noted that it is to avoid a vacuum in governance.

Says the governor: “I do hereby renew the appointment of the Interim Management Committees of the twenty-seven (27) Local Governments of Imo State (names and designations attached), to manage the affairs of each of the Local Governments to avoid a vacuum in governance for a period of six months from date of the expiration of their initial appointments.”