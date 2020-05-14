EFCC May Take Over Uzodinma’s Probe of Okorocha, Ihedioha

Indication that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, may wade into the various probing activities of the Imo State government is ripe as claims and counter claims continue to trail the exercises even as those affected have either gone to court not to appear, blaming their absence on the current lockdown necessitated by the check of coronavirus disease spread, or insisting laid down procedures were not followed in the constitution of the panels and committees.

Since Owelle Rochas Okorocha left office on May 29, 2019 till date, Imo State has been enmeshed on probe razzmatazz where the former governments and their cronies while in office are facing investigation.

On taking over as governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha who took over from Okorocha set up a judicial panel of Inquiry into contracts awarded during his predecessors era. When he left after eight months in office, Senator Hope Uzodinma who came in courtesy of the Supreme Court retained the judicial probe panel that has advanced its investigation and about to wind up activities.

Mid way after 100 days in office, the administration of Uzodinma, ironically is probing Ihedioha through the Imo State House of Assembly where the State Government alleged that N19bn was allegedly stolen during the seven months the PDP candidate was in office.

However, controversy is trailing the desire of Uzodinma to make his predecessors account for how the managed the state finance in the past. While Okorocha and his former Chief of Staff, who is his son inlaw, Chief Uche Nwosu are yet to honour the probe panel invitations, there are divergent claims by the state and PDP on the amount and duration of Audit Report quoted in the case of Ihedioha.

Trumpeta learnt that in view of the refusal of Okorocha to honour the probe panel invitations after going to court to refuse honour and using the lockdown as excuses, the EFCC may again step up to handle the matter.

Recall that Okorocha has been in EFCC searchlight even before he left office.

Apart from having his property seized briefly few weeks after exit fromGovt House, Owerri, Trumpeta can state that he is under investigation.

Okorocha’s refusal to honour the probe may have attracted the anti-graft agency to wade in since the case borders on allegation concerning corruption.

Trumpeta was informed that EFCC officials are interested in the matter and have sent operatives to monitor proceedings thereby fuelling speculations of possible takeover of the allegations raised by the probe panel.

In the case of Ihedioha vs Imo State Government, Trumpeta learnt that the drama arising from the claims and counter claims of the amount and time frame may drag in EFCC interest. Sources from the House had it that the state legislature had concluded arrangements to take their findings to EFCC for action.

Ihedioha had gone to court while PDP in Imo who is strongly behind his action has pointed out facts that challenge the activities of the members.

Findings from this newspaper have it that due to various claims, EFCC may come to clarify issues related to allegations of withhunt PDP is leveling against the Imo Assembly and Uzodinma led APC government in the State.

The PDP through various organs has said that what concerns the Ihedioha administration is less than N3.7bn as against the N19bn claimed to have disappeared. The party also frowns at the report where Ihedioha is to be probed from January 2019 to Dec 2019 whereas he was in office May 29, 2019.

The main opposition party in Imo also claims that the state Government has not followed the necessary procedures to allow them sit on the said report, and therefore not working document.

Meanwhile, at the resumed sitting of the judicial probe panel led by Justice Benjamin Iheka, Okorocha and Nwosu failed to appear. Their absence forced the panel members to meet in chamber.

But a Trumpeta correspondent present at the court gathered from their lawyer that the current lockdown that prohibits inter-state movements and flight necessitated their absence.